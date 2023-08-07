Israel News for 8-7-2023

News Update

Syrian state media reported that an Israeli airstrike near Damascus killed 4 Syrian soldiers and wounded 4 others early this morning.

On Sunday, security forces killed 3 terrorists near Jenin. The terrorists were on their way to commit a terror attack when their vehicle was fired upon. On Saturday night, a terrorist shot and killed security guard Chen Amir in Tel Aviv. Amir’s partner managed to shoot and kill the terrorist. The terrorist was Kamel Abu Bakr, a 22-year-old resident of Jenin affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Hamas reportedly thwarted an attempt by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fire rockets from Gaza into Israel early this morning.

As a condition for its acceptance into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP), Israel will begin allowing Palestinian Americans living in Gaza to fly out of Ben Gurion airport. For more, click here.