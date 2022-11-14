Israel News for 11-14-2022

News Update

Soldiers shot and killed the driver of a vehicle that tried to ram them during an arrest raid in the West Bank town of Betunia today. Another person in the car was wounded.

Soon to be Prime Minister Netanyahu is meeting with his potential coalition partners in his effort to form a government. Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir is reportedly planning to demand, as a condition for him joining, that the new government pass a law mandating the death penalty for convicted terrorists. He said, “In our proposal – a terrorist who is convicted of murder who acted out of a racist or nationalistic motivation, will be put to death by law.

Religious Zionism leader Betzalel Smotrich is reportedly pressuring Netanyahu to appoint him as Defense Minister in the new government. Netanyahu is not expected to do that. Smotrich only served in the IDF for 14 months, at the age of 28, so he clearly lacks the military experience and expertise to head up the ministry. The Religious Zionism party also reportedly wants the Education and Religious Affairs Ministries.

The 25th Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday. To read more about the makeup of the new Knesset, click here.

According to Syrian reports, Israeli missiles struck an airbase and other Hezbollah positions in the province of Homs last night. Two Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed and 3 others wounded in the attack on the airbase.

A soldier shot and killed a man in his 40’s in Ra’anana, who allegedly tried to attack another man with a knife at a bus stop. The soldier thought that the attacker was carrying out a terror attack, which was not the case. Police are investigating whether the soldier followed the rules of engagement.

Two Israeli women were caught on surveillance camera walking alongside the suspected terrorist who reportedly placed the explosive device in Istanbul on Sunday that killed 8 and wounded 60. The women, from Ashdod, were on a vacation trip with a group of Israeli women and separated from the group to do some shopping. It was pure coincidence that found them walking next to the terrorist. The two women were shopping around 50 meters from the center of the explosion. No Israelis were hurt in the blast.