Israel News for 12-25-2023

Iran announced that Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a brigadier general in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a warehouse near Damascus today. He served as the representative of the Quds Force in Syria and was responsible for the transfer of Iranian funds in Syria to finance Hezbollah.

Firing from Lebanon into Israel continues along with IDF attacks against terrorist targets in Lebanon. There has been extensive damage to Israeli communities near the border area over the last 2 months and around 100,000 residents have been displaced.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza since Friday:

– Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30, from Rehovot, 14th Brigade of the Armored Corps.

– Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20, from Ganei Am, who served in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

– Staff sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19, from Haifa, 7th Armored Brigade.

– Staff sergeant Orel Bashan, 20, from Haifa, 7th Armored Brigade.

– Staff sergeant Gal Hershko, 20, from Yiftah, 7th Armored Brigade.

– Staff sergeant Itamar Shemen, 21, from Lapid, 7th Armored Brigade.

– Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, from Herzliya, Yiftach Brigade.

– Master Sergeant (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, from Haifa, Yiftach Brigade.

– Sergeant first class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, from Jerusalem, Paratroopers Reservists.

– Sergeant first class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, from Kfar Yona, Paratroopers Reservists.

– Staff sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian, 20, from Beit Keshet, Givati Brigade.

– Staff sergeant Birhanu Kassie, 22, from Beit Shemesh, Givati Brigade.

– Master sergeant (res.) Shay Termin, 26, from Rosh Pina, Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

– Warrant officer (res.) Alexander Shpits, 41, from Karmiel, Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

– Captain Oshri Moshe Butzhak, 22, from Haifa, commander in the Nahal Brigade.

– Sergeant Amit Hod Ziv, 19, from Rosh Haayin, killed on the northern border.

The IDF located and recovered the bodies of five hostages abducted on October 7th and brought them to be buried in Israel: Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nik Beizer, Eden Zacharia, and Elia Toledano. The bodies were discovered while troops were destroying a main Hamas command center tunnel in northern Gaza.

Hamas terrorists were filmed shooting at civilians attempting to get humanitarian aid in Gaza. At least 1 person, a teen, was killed. A protest against the killing broke out near a Hamas police station. Hamas terrorist again opened fire, wounding at least 17 protestors.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have reportedly rejected an Egyptian proposed agreement that would include a long-term truce and comprehensive hostage and prisoner release. Saudi Arabia and the UAE reportedly participated in the formulation of the deal, which would call for the installation of a new governing body for Gaza and the Palestinian Authority territory that would include Hamas representation.

Wishing our loyal Christian readers a Merry Christmas. May the prayers offered this holiday season bring peace to Israel and the entire world.