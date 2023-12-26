Israel News for 12-26-2023

News Update

A civilian was seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile strike, from Lebanon, on a Greek Orthodox

church in the Christian village of Iqrit in Western Galilee today. When IDF forces and first responders arrived at the scene, another anti-tank missile was fired, leading to an intense firefight. Another anti-tank missile hit several chicken coops in the border community of Dovev, causing extensive property damage but no casualties. Earlier today, IDF forces struck multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after rockets were launched at Israeli targets.

The IDF presented a plan to the Cabinet for phase 3 of the ground war in Gaza. The plan includes the repositioning of forces in northern Gaza to defensive positions, continuing the offensive in Khan Younis, raids and air strikes against Hamas targets throughout Gaza, the construction of a one-kilometer-deep security zone along the Gaza-Israel border, and the limited return of civilians to northern Gaza. Phase 3 is expected to last between 9 months and 2 years, and will culminate in the destruction of Hamas military capabilities but not its total elimination.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Staff Sgt. (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8104th Battalion, from Yitzhar.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Joseph Yosef Gitarts, 25, 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 7029th Battalion, from Tel Aviv.

Staff Sergeant Daniel Nachmani, 21, 188th Armored Brigade, from Kfar Saba, killed near the Lebanese border.

US officials have reportedly been attempting to identify Palestinians who would be able to take up leadership roles in Gaza and are preparing to train the Palestinian Authority’s security forces for deployment in Gaza. For more, click here.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran has increased the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, since November.

US forces conducted airstrikes against 3 Iranian backed militias, including Iraq-based Kataib Hezbollah, after militias attacked Erbil Air Base and other targets, wounding 3 US servicemen. For more, click here.

The Times of Israel has created a repository of the stories of some of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 massacre. To read them, click here.