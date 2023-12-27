Israel News for 12-27-2023

News Update

At least 18 rockets were fired at the Rosh Hanikra area from Lebanon this morning. Several interceptions over the town were reported. Yesterday, IDF forces struck 2 vehicles in Lebanon, which were carrying missiles belonging to Hamas and were en route to carry out an attack against Israel. Other strikes continue to be carried out.

Over 200 targets in Gaza were hit over the past day, by ground, air and naval forces.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Lt. Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, from Ra’anana.

Staff Sergeant Itay Buton, 20, Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, from Petach Tikva.

Staff Sergeant Efraim Yachman, 21, Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, from Neve Daniel.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said that he intends to investigate the conduct of the government in the period leading up to and including Oct. 7. He said, “We will examine personal responsibility for failures at all levels – political, military and civilian. Thousands of citizens were abandoned to their fate, and hundreds of thousands of residents of the conflict lines in the south and north who were evacuated from their homes became needy and were harmed by the lack of government care after the massacre. We will turn over every rock to expose the failures before, during and after the massacre.”

US forces today intercepted 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles in the Red Sea area fired by the Yemeni Houthis.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Washington Tuesday night with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer for over 4 hours to discuss the “efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas, the plan for the day after the war – including the administration and security in the Gaza Strip – and moving to another phase in the fighting aimed at targeting high value Hamas targets.”