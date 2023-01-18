Israel News for 1-18-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 7 wanted terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank. IDF troops came under attack while escorting Jews to pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus). There were no Israeli casualties reported.

Morocco and Israel have agreed to increase military cooperation including in intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare.

According to the NYTimes, the US will send more than a million 155-millimeter shells to Ukraine, half of which will come from stockpiles in Israel and South Korea. The stockpile in Israel originates from US supplies to Israel after the Yom Kippur War. U.S. officials have promised to replenish the stockpile and send emergency shipments of ammunition in case of an emergency.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel is pressuring Israel to supply Ukraine with aerial defense systems. Israel has refused to supply military equipment because of its delicate relationship with Russia.

Jordan’s ambassador to Israel was prevented from entering the Temple Mount to pray at Al Aqsa, because he did not present the necessary permit. Police issued a statement clarifying the incident: “An officer on duty did not recognize the gentlemen and was not aware of any planned visit and informed his commander. While he was waiting for instructions, he held the two men at the entrance to the compound. Contrary to misleading reports, their entrance was not prevented and the ambassador himself decided to leave on his own accord. Had he waited just a few seconds longer, he would have been allowed in. Coordination in advance would have prevented any delay and we are sorry for the false reporting about the incident.” The ambassador returned 3 hours later and prayed at the mosque unimpeded.

Undercover officers arrested 4 women arriving from Berlin in Ben Gurion Airport yesterday who were found carrying 15kg of cocaine. The women are suspected of working for a large criminal syndicate.

New home prices in central Israel have fallen for the first time since Covid. This could signal some general weakness in the real estate market.