Israel News for 1-16-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 19 wanted terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank. During on raid, security forces came under fire. One Palestinian teen was shot and wounded. There were no Israeli casualties reported.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi began his term as IDF Chief of Staff today. Halevi was drafted in 1985 to the paratroopers unit before being promoted to the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit, which he led for years. In 2014 he was appointed as head of military intelligence, and four years later was named head of the Southern Command. Halevi is the first Orthodox Jew to head the IDF.

IDF Corporal Dennis Zinoviev, 18, was killed in an accidental grenade explosion on a training base in the Jordan Valley on Sunday. Three other soldiers were injured. The Military Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Mass protests continue throughout the country against judicial reforms proposed by the government that would weaken the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation and would politicize the appointment of judges. Prime Minister Netanyahu has responded to the protests by saying that the majority of Israelis voted for a government that would reform the justice system.

The Gerer Rebbe, the leader of the largest Hassidic sect in Israel, is apparently also one of the wealthier men in Israel. Turns out that he inherited from his father 20 lots located in Arsuf, one of the most exclusive (and expensive) communities, along the Mediterranean coast. The real estate is valued at over 170 million shekels, but would be worth much more if developed. To read more (in Hebrew) click here.