Israel News for 9-23-2022

News Update

Last night, a terrorist drove up to the Shilat Junction near Modiin, exited his vehicle, and began opening car doors and attempting to attack people with a knife and pepper spray. Eight Israelis were lightly injured. The terrorist, an Arab Israeli from east Jerusalem was shot and killed by an off-duty Border police officer who happened to be at the scene. The terrorist had attempted to open the officer’s car door and stab his wife. The officer managed to drive away, then stopped and exited his vehicle and went back to neutralize the terrorist.

On Thursday, an Israeli was lightly hurt in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara near Nablus. Soldiers at the scene shot and wounded the terrorist. This is the third attack in the Nablus area in 24 hours after a shooting attack in the nearby settlement of Har Brakha and another reported shooting at a military post in the area.

The Shin Bet announced that it had arrested a Hamas terror cell suspected of involvement in a shooting attack on Israeli vehicles in the West Bank earlier this month.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Thursday an increase in work and trade permit quotas for Gaza Palestinians by 1,500 starting next week, after Rosh Hashanah. This will raise the total work permits to 17,000.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed the UN General Assembly yesterday. In his speech he supported a two-state peace solution saying, “An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children.” For more, click here.

Israel has agreed to sell an advanced air defense system to the United Arab Emirates.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly considering moving the British embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Truss met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.