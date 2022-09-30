Israel News for 9-30-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested nine terror suspects in overnight West Bank raids.

The IDF said that it would change its previous position and provide full security to illegal Jewish West Bank settlement outposts, amid a surge in terror attacks. For more, click here.

The IDF released footage from a deadly shootout between Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists in Jenin on Wednesday in which at least four terrorists were killed and several others wounded. To see video, click here.

The US State Department deputy spokesman called for an investigation into the death of a 7 year old Palestinian boy who allegedly died of a heart attack caused when Israeli troops entered his home to search for terror suspects who threw rocks at Israeli vehicles on a nearby road. The IDF said, “The IDF is familiar with the claim of the boy’s death. And according to preliminary examination, his death had nothing to do with the IDF’s activities in the area.”

The Central Election Commission (CEC) voted 9-5 to disqualify the Arab Balad party from running in the upcoming election because Balad does not accept Israel as the Jewish state. The party is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court claiming there is no ground for the ruling.

The Israeli shekel is at its weakest against the US dollar since April 2020, at 3.55 shekels per 1 dollar. For more, click here.