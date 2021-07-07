Israel News for 7-7-2021

News Update

Isaac Herzog will be sworn is as Israel’s 11th president today, replacing Reuven Rivlin. The job is primarily ceremonial, except for the president’s role in choosing a politician to form a government after elections.

The director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, flew to the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, as part of a diplomatic mission initiated by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Ushpiz will meet his Moroccan counterpart Fouad Yazur and other senior officials of the Moroccan Foreign Affairs Ministry during his trip. On Sunday a Moroccan Air Force plane landed in Israel, at Hatzor Airbase in the center of the country, ahead of a joint international exercise with the Israel Air Force.

A law preventing Palestinians from obtaining Israeli citizenship through marriage failed to be renewed in the Knesset because Likud and the other right wing opposition parties voted against it. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked promised to resubmit the bill and make sure it passes, in a few weeks. The law has historically been supported by right-wing parties as necessary for security and for ensuring Israel maintains a Jewish majority. But the right wing opposition voted against it to embarrass and weakening the governing coalition. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry reported over 500 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row today. The number of serious cases has risen from 33 to 40 and 16 people are on ventilators.