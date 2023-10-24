Israel News for 10-23-2023

News Update

Rocket barrages continue against targets in south and central Israel and anti-tank and other shooting continue in the north. Several rocket hits have been reported, but no injuries have been reported. The IDF continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza and Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon.

Hostages Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, and Nurit Cooper, 80, were released by Hamas and were reunited with their families in Israel. Their medical condition appears good. Their husbands are still being held hostage. US President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to working towards releasing the remaining hostages. To read more about the treatment of the hostages, click here.

French President Macron arrived in Israel today met with families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas into the Gaza Strip. He later met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog. Macron said, “As was the case that a coalition formed to defeat ISIS, I call to establish an international coalition to act against terrorist organizations threatening the world.” He added, “We need to act against Hezbollah and what’s happening in Yemen. This is an interest of all countries in the region. The safety of the Israeli people is non-negotiable, we think Hamas is a terrorist organization that should be combated with force and without mercy. It doesn’t work for the benefit of Palestinians.” To read more, click here.

The IDF has released excerpts from their interrogations of captured Hamas terrorists who participated in the massacre of October 7. The terrorists admitted that they had explicit instructions to specifically murder or kidnap women, children and the elderly. To read some of what they said, click here.

China’s foreign minister said that China would support any resolution as long as it is conducive to peace. He also called for Israel to take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions there, adding that “all countries have the right to self-defense, but they should abide by international humanitarian law and protect the safety of civilians.”