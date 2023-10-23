Israel News for 10-23-2023

News Update

Rocket barrages were fired at Ashkelon and the surrounding communities early this morning, as the third aid convoy entered Gaza from Egypt. The IDF struck 320 Hamas targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours. Overnight, infantry and armored forces of the Givati Brigade attacked several terrorist squads, including anti-tank squads, and other infrastructure targets.

IDF forces attacked a terror cell on the Lebanon border, destroying an anti-tank missile launcher Hezbollah planned on using against IDF positions. IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Monday morning that, in the last day, the IDF has eliminated eight terrorist squads in Lebanon that tried to launch anti-tank missiles at troops and since the beginning of the war it has eliminated more than 20 terrorist squads in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Israel attacked Damascus and Aleppo airports, putting them both out of commission. The attacks are meant to prevent Iran from delivering weapons.

Also yesterday, the IDF conducted an air strike against a 5 man terror squad hiding beneath a mosque in Jenin. According to security forces, the heavily armed squad was preparing to launch an attack like the massacres conducted by Hamas on border communities in the South. Two of the terrorists were killed and the rest were wounded or captured. Members of the terror squad were affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and had been involved in attacks carried out in the West Bank over recent months. The mosque had sheltered terrorists in the past and was used as a command center for attacks against Israelis.

The New York Times reported that the White House “advised Israel to delay a ground invasion of Gaza” in order to buy more time for negotiations on the release of hostages and to prepare for possible attacks by pro-Iranian militias against American targets. The US continues to work on getting more hostages released, after successfully enabling the release of Israeli Americans Judith and Natalie Raanan.