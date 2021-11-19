Israel News for 11-19-2021

News Update

The Israeli couple arrested in Turkey last week after they took a photo of the presidential palace, was released yesterday. The husband and wife were held in separate prisons. PM Bennett and FM Lapid had been in contact with the couple throughout their imprisonment. The PM spoke with Turkish President Erdogan to thank him for his role in the couple’s release. It was the first conversation between an Israeli PM and a Turkish president in 8 years.

After meeting with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and other officials yesterday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that Israelis will be able to travel to the United States without the need for a pre-issued tourist visa as of 2023.

The Shin Bet arrested 37-year-old Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a cleaner at Defense Minister Gantz’s personal residence, for allegedly offering to install a virus into Gantz’s personal computer for an Iranian linked hacker group, in exchange for monetary compensation. The suspect confessed his activities. He has an extensive criminal record that includes five convictions and 14 charges between 2002-2013, including two bank robberies, burglary, theft and more. He also was sentenced to four prison terms, the last of which for robbery, was for four years. The Shin Bet said that while the suspect posed a potential danger to national security, he “was not exposed to classified material and subsequently none was passed on from him to the elements with whom he made contact”. [Apparently, cleaners are in short supply, considering that the country’s defense minister has to employ this type of character.]

The Israel Police arrested cryptocurrency mogul and owner of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team Moshe Hogeg on suspicion of fraud, sex crimes, providing alcohol for minors, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Hogeg denies the charges.

Qatar and Egypt have signed agreements to supply fuel and basic building materials to Gaza. Gaza officials estimate it will take $479 million to rebuild homes and infrastructure damaged in last May’s fighting. Qatar and Egypt have each pledged $500 million for Gaza reconstruction.

The Health Ministry today published a warning against swimming at beaches in the greater Tel Aviv area, Hertzliya and Bat Yam, where polluted waters were streaming toward the sea after rainfall on Thursday.

The UK is declaring the entire Hamas organization, including the political wing, a terror organization.