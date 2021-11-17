Israel News for 11-17-2021

News Update

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles fired from the Golan hit early today and destroyed an empty house south of Damascus. There were no reported casualties.

The head of the Shin Bet internal security agency held a secret meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah last week. They discussed a number of issues, including the deteriorating economic situation in the PA and its continued security cooperation with Israel.

Border Police forces evacuated and demolished an illegal outpost near Shilo in Samaria (the West Bank). A group of 20 masked people arrived at a nearby hill and began throwing stones at the Border Police, damaging a patrol vehicle. The Border Police then continued to another nearby illegal outpost, Ramat Migron, where five people were arrested during clashes with police and four patrol cars were damaged. The evacuation comes amid continued violence between settlers and Palestinian in the West Bank.

Turkish media slammed the Turkish government for the continued detention of an Israeli couple who took a photo of the Presidential Place in Istanbul during their touring of the area. To read more, click here.

PM Bennett said today that private investment in Israeli defensive and other cyber technologies has reached $6 billion this year, triple the figure for 2020.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on the phone with China’s President Xi Jinping. To read about what they spoke about, click here.