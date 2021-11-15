Israel News for 11-15-2021

News Update

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who will lead the US delegation in the upcoming nuclear talks with Iran later this month, arrived in Israel yesterday for a series of meetings with Defense Minister Gantz and other senior Israeli officials. To read more, click here.

India’s Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Israel yesterday. He will meet with the IDF Chief of Staff and visit IDF headquarters. His visit comes after the recent visits of India’s Defense Minister and Foreign Minister. India is Israel’s largest arms client, accounting for 43 percent of the total amount sold.

Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin, the commander of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), is visiting the UAE. He is the first IDF official to visit the country. He will meet with the UAE’s air force chief and will visit the Dubai Airshow, where Israeli companies are displaying their wares.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted in favor of a bill to limit the term of a Prime Minister to 8 years or 2 terms following 2 elections. The draft bill must clear three Knesset plenum readings before becoming law and will not be retroactive. That means it will not prevent former PM Netanyahu, who served for 15 years, to hold office again.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced yesterday that it will partner with Israel to launch a joint task force to combat ransomware and address cyber security issues.

Several large forest fires broke out in northern Israel over the weekend. Arson is suspected in some of them. The weather was unseasonable hot and dry.

The Israeli couple arrested in Turkey last week for taking photos of the Presidential Palace in Istanbul is still being held by the Turks as suspected spies. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry reported 390 new Covid cases on Monday, with an infection rate of .54%. 145 patients are in serious condition, with 98 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 8,143.

Facebook has partnered with Tel Aviv based Inomize to develop advanced virtual reality and augmented reality chips.