Israel News for 12-28-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 3,498 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 590 people hospitalized in serious condition and 144 on ventilators. There have been 3,226 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The country entered a nationwide 2 week lockdown on Sunday. However, schools remain open.

Over 379,000 Israelis have already been vaccinated. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Israel is now among the leading countries in the number of vaccines administered.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah told Lebanese television, that the terror group has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago and the capability to strike anywhere in Israel.

An Israeli submarine has reportedly gone through the Suez Canal, with Egyptian approval, and is making its way to the Persian Gulf in a show of force towards Iran.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are reportedly working together to terminate the United Nations special agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). After the US stopped funding the organization in 2018, UNRWA has relied on the Gulf States for funding. But the UAE has not transferred any funds this year.

A Moroccan diplomatic delegation landed in Israel yesterday. The delegation will work towards reopening the Moroccan liaison office in Tel Aviv, which it has held onto for the past 20 years since Rabat cut official ties. Israel has also retained its closed office in Morocco.

According to the latest election poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would drop to 28 seats from the 36 it currently holds, and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party would win 19. The third-largest party would be Yesh Atid, with 16 seats, followed by Yamina with 13. The Joint List would win 11 seats, Shas and UTJ would win 8 seats apiece, Yisrael Beytenu would win 7, and Meretz and Blue & White would each win 5 seats. Elections are scheduled for late March.