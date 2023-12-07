Israel News for 12-7-2023

News Update

Hamas rocket launches have been identified as coming from areas near civilian tent encampments in southern Gaza. Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields and is directly responsible for the civilian deaths in Gaza.

IDF forces are battling in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City. Over the last day, there were over 50 battles with terrorist squads in the neighborhood, and around 200 terrorists were eliminated. This morning IDF forces captured scores of terrorists from the Shijaiyah Brigade, en masse, after breaking through their defensive lines. Battles also continue in Khan Younis and Jabaliya.

In a recent statement, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, indicated a readiness to resume comprehensive negotiations with Israel. He stipulated that for these talks to proceed, Israel must cease its military actions and withdraw forces from all areas of the Gaza Strip. Egyptian sources estimate that there could be a resumption of a hostage release deal that could include female soldiers, elderly people and wounded soldiers.

The IDF released the names of the following soldiers, killed fighting in Gaza:

Staff Sergeant Amit Bonzel, 22 years old, from Shoham, Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, 22 years old, from Kiryat Gat, Commando Brigade’s Duvdevan unit.

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Maor Gershoni, 24 years old, from Yokneam Illit, was killed yesterday while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Several soldiers have been seriously wounded.

Israeli military rescue and medical teams have transported 11 Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli territory for medical treatment since the start of the ground operation. At least 5 of those have already been returned to Gaza.

The Cabinet approved doubling the amount of fuel supplied to Gaza in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The move came under pressure from the White House.

Rockets were fired from Lebanon this morning. The IDF is responding by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The US Justice Department is investigating the murder and kidnappings of Americans by Hamas on Oct.7. Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Hamas murdered more than 30 Americans and kidnapped more. We are investigating those heinous crimes and we will hold those people accountable.” The White House believes there is one American woman and seven men still being held hostage in Gaza.

[Today we commemorate 82 years since the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, which caused the US to enter WWII and culminated in the dropping of atomic bombs on 2 Japanese cities killing hundreds of thousands of civilians. After the “day that will live in infamy”, there was no question that the US would have to use any and all means in an all out war to defeat Japan.

Israel is facing the exact same scenario, but is being held to different standards. Israel is taking every possible measure to avoid civilian casualties even if it puts the lives of its soldiers at greater risk. There can be no cease-fire until Hamas is eliminated and victory is achieved.

Remember Pearl Harbor, and remember October 7th.]