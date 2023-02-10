Israel News for 2-10-2023

News Update

Egyptian officials are trying to mediate between Israel and the Palestinian terror groups in an attempt to avert more violence in Jerusalem, Gaza and the territories (West Bank). Talks with Israeli representatives were held recently in Cairo. This week, representatives of Hamas and other terror groups met with the Egyptians in Cairo. The Moslem holy month of Ramadan begins in March, which could serve as a catalyst for a major flareup.

According to Bahraini news site Akhbar Al Khaleej, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi paid a secret visit to Bahrain on Thursday. Israel and Bahrain share extensive security cooperation, and the Israeli Navy has an attaché based in the Bahraini capital Manama.

Saudi newspaper Elaph published an interview with an IDF official who said that Israel “will not hesitate to resolutely attack any Iranian arms shipment that arrives in Syria under the disguise of humanitarian aid” after the devastating earthquake that hit the country. He added that “we have intelligence about an Iranian intention to take advantage of the tragic situation in Syria and send Hezbollah weapons under the disguise of humanitarian aid.”

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf reportedly told National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi that Washington was “deeply concerned” over the recent Israeli-Palestinian escalation, and that empowering a supporter of the settlement project such as Smotrich would be seen as something akin to the annexation of the West Bank.

The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, announced Thursday that the Spanish city will be severing ties with Israel due to its “apartheid policy” towards Palestinians. Colau sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu saying, “I have decided to temporarily sever relations with Israel and its institutions, including the twin city agreement with Tel Aviv, until Israeli authorities stop the systematic violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.”