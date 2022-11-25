Israel News for 11-25-2022

News Update

Likud has signed a coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit, led by MK Itamar Ben Gvir, which ran as part of the Religious Zionism list in the election. Ben Gvir will be appointed Minister for National Security, which is an expanded version of the Public Security Ministry. The new ministry will include the Real Estate Enforcement division and the West Bank Border Police division, in addition to the police and internal security services.

Otzma Yehudit will also get the Ministry of the Negev and Galilee and the Ministry of Heritage which, according to the Israeli government website – “is responsible for developing tangible and intangible national heritage assets, preserving content of national historical importance while making them accessible to the public, and encouraging the assimilation of national heritage into the education system and to IDF, as well as other activities.” The party will also get 1 deputy minister and 2 heads of committee.

Likud is planning to sign a coalition deal with Shas on Sunday and then one with United Torah Judaism (UTJ). Shas will likely get the Interior Ministry, Periphery Ministry (that as split off from the Negev and Galilee Ministry) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs. UTJ will likely get the Ministry of Housing and other deputy minister and committee posts. Then the pressure will focused on Betzalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, who will be the last remaining potential partner holding up the formation of a government.

In Bersheva, an 18 year old Israeli wearing an IDF uniform was hit by a car driven by a 39 year old Bedouin from Rahat in a suspected terror attack. The driver claims that he lost control of his car, but he has a record of nationalistic statements and social media posts. The victim suffered a broken leg.

Tiran Fero, the Israeli-Druze 18 year old who was abducted from a Jenin hospital by Islamic Jihad terrorists, was laid to rest in his hometown in northern Israel. His body was returned after intense Israeli and international diplomatic pressure and intervention. The terrorists thought that Fero was an Israeli soldier.