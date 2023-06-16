Israel News for 6-16-2023

News Update

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Wednesday said it was developing a new system that would be able to intercept incoming hypersonic missiles traveling at five times the speed of sound. The announcement comes after Iran unveiled its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile.

The US Department of Defense should soon approve an Israeli sale of hundreds of Merkava Mark 2 and Mark 3 tanks, manufactured in Israel in the 1980s and 1990s, that have been decommissioned in recent years, to two foreign countries – one of them in Europe. The deal, expected to close in 3 months, will include over 200 tanks. The tanks include American made parts, which is why US approval is needed. Yesterday, Israel's Defense Ministry reported an all-time record of $12.5 billion in sales of Israeli weapons to the world in 2022.

Israel is worried that American-made weapons supplied to Ukraine will be captured and handed over to the Iranians, who can then use them to improve their own weapons manufacturing. Captured U.S.-made Javelin missiles and Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapons (NLAWs) manufactured in the United Kingdom have already been sent to Iran.

CNN has released a report claiming that IDF soldiers failed to protect the village of Huwara's residents, didn't prevent the Jewish settlers from causing destruction and setting fire to dozens of houses and cars, and stood by as emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, were blocked from reaching the scene. Huwara is the village where numerous Israelis have been killed and wounded in terror attacks this year.

Russia has agreed to open a branch of its embassy in Jerusalem. The agreement includes various real estate concessions by the Jerusalem municipality.

A gang war is happening in Ramat Gan, which is making residents feel unsafe. Gang violence includes assassination attempts using explosives and shootout in broad daylight in residential areas.