Israel News for 6-12-2023

News Update

The IDF has recently created a new Iran branch, in the Military Intelligence Directorate. The new branch is intended to be the lead point in the IDF’s preparations for a scenario of wide and overt military confrontation with the Iranian military. In general, the branch focuses on intelligence learning, similar to the preparations for up-to-date intelligence-based training for combat with Hezbollah and Hamas. One of the departments within the branch is considered operative, collecting intelligence on the regular army of the IRGC. The branch consists of only 30 soldiers and it doesn’t have a name yet, but it is responsible for preparing the IDF for a war against Iran. For more, click here.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that Israel would send hundreds of thousands of liters of mineral water and more than 10 tons of food to Ukraine in the wake of the floods caused by the destruction of a major dam. The food and drinking water will be distributed by volunteer organizations that work with the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, and are expected to be purchased in Ukraine in order to help the country’s economy. The aid is expected to reach the Kherson area on Monday or Tuesday.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry recently announced that it’s expanding its presence on social media platforms and establishing two new departments, the TikTok and Instagram departments. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who headed the initiative, said: “This initiative complements other projects aimed at recruiting influential figures and young Israelis to promote Israel’s positive image around the world.”

Germany’s efforts to purchase Israel’s Arrow 3 Missile Defense System are advancing. The German government will ask legislators for approval next week for payment of an advance of over half a billions euros. The total cost is around 4 billion euros. For more, click here.