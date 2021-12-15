Israel News for 12-15-2021

News Update

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the US is prepared to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This comes after a report by Reuters that a UAE official had informed the US that it would suspend discussions to acquire the F-35’s.

The Washington Post reported this week that Israel had attacked two chemical weapons facilities in Syria over the past two years. To read the article, click here.

The Tehran Times newspaper published an article today titled “Just One Wrong Move”, with a map of dozens of targets in Israel that Iran is apparently capable of hitting. Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying, “At the strategic level, we do not intend to strike anyone, but at the operational and tactical level we are ready for a decisive response and a quick and tough offensive against the enemy.” According to Israeli officials, however, the map of the alleged targets is inaccurate since some of them do not exist, while others include cities on Palestinian territories such as Jenin, Nablus, and Ramallah as well as Lebanon. The officials also said that Iranian capabilities to target Israel without the help of its proxy Hezbollah are extremely limited.

The Biden Administration has reportedly shelved the process of reopening the US consulate in East Jerusalem, in the face of intense pushback from Israel.

An Israeli man returning to the country from Scotland was caught trying to smuggle in 330 baby lobsters in a suitcase. The Agriculture Ministry said that bringing hundreds of lobsters into the country without making sure they are free of diseases could endanger the population of wild lobsters in Israel, and harm the country’s status as an exporter in this field. [did you know that there were Israeli lobsters? For export…of course.]

While millions of Israelis have gotten vaccinated against Covid, only about 15% of the population has gotten the flu shot this season, which has led to a spike in hospitalizations of patients with influenza.