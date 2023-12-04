Israel News for 12-4-2023

News Update

Combat operations against Hamas are in full swing and include southern Gaza. Hamas broke the truce on Friday. Israeli forces killed several high ranking Hamas commanders over the last few days. Hundreds of airstrikes have destroyed tunnels and other Hamas terror infrastructure, weapons and, of course, terrorists.

Rocket barrages were fired towards the greater Tel Aviv area today. A rocket fragment fell on a school in in Ganei Tikva, but no injuries were reported. Rockets were also fired at Ashkelon and Ashdod and other areas in the south.

At least 20 missiles were fired at the northern Galilee from Lebanon today. Yesterday, anti-tank and mortar shells were fired into Israel, wounded 3 soldiers. Israel fighters carried out airstrikes against Hezbollah positions and infrastructure including a command center, in southern Lebanon.

Officials have released a list of 15 people confirmed to have been killed while being held hostage in Gaza:

1. Shaked Dahan (שקד דהן)

2. Tomer Ahimas (תומר אחימס)

3. Kiril Borovski (קיריל בורובסקי)

4. Asaf Hamami (אסף חממי)

5. Mia Goren (מיה גורן)

6. Ofra Kedar (עפרה קידר)

7. Aryeh Zalmanovitz (אריה זלמנוביץ)

8. Eliyahu Margalit (אליהו מרגלית)

9. Ronen Engel (רונן אנגל)

10. Aviv Atzili (אביב אצילי)

11. Ravid Arie Katz (רביד אריה כ”ץ)

12. Shani Luk (שני לוק)

13. Oren Goldin (אורן גולדין)

14. Yonatan Samerano (יונתן סמרנו)

15. Guy Iluz (גאי אילוז)

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, is set to visit Gaza today as part of efforts to get Hamas to allow Red Cross representatives to check on the hostages.

The US is continuing to work with Qatar to try and resume hostage releases.

The latest IDF list of soldiers killed in Gaza:

1. Reserve Master Sergeant Neriya Shaer, aged 36, from Yavne, a fighter in Battalion 6655, 55th Brigade (‘Spearhead Brigade’).

2. Reserve Sergeant Ben Zussman, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the reconnaissance unit of Battalion 601, 401st Brigade (‘Iron Trails Brigade’), Combat Engineering Corps.

3. Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, aged 19, from Zichron Yaakov, a fighter in Battalion 601, 401st Brigade (‘Iron Trails Brigade’), Combat Engineering Corps.

Thousands of people today attended the funeral of Col. Asaf Hamami, commander of Gaza Division’s southern brigade, who fell in battle on October 7 and whose body is being held in Gaza.

Sgt. Aviad Frija, the soldier who shot Yuval Dror Castelman during last Thursday’s terror attack in Jerusalem, has been arrested, based on the investigation into the tragic event. Castelman was a civilian who shot at the terrorists to neutralize them. He was caught on video on his knees with his hands raised in the air before being shot.

The Houthis attacked 3 commercial ships, which they associated in some way with Israel in the southern Red Sea on Sunday. The US blamed Iran for enabling the attacks. US warships in the area came to the assistance of the ships and shot down several attack drones.