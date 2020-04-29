Israel News for 5-1-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronavirus in Israel have risen to 223, out of which 21 have come from a single nursing home in Tiberias. There are 322 people being treated in hospital, with 83 of them on ventilators.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a renewed lockdown on several Jerusalem neighborhoods, as well as on the southern Bedouin village of Hura.

Israeli schools will reopen on Sunday for grades first through third and 11 and 12. Many parents and educators are protesting the decision to reopen. The Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Bat Yam municipalities informed the government that they would not open schools on Sunday.

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) children in grades 7 through 12 will return to school, as well as all children enrolled in special education programs. Private daycare centers can open, with up to five children.

It is still unclear as to what precautions will be taken, and what guidelines will be implemented, in the schools to protect the health of students and teachers.

The Tel Aviv municipality is preparing guidelines for the reopening of the city’s restaurants. The restaurants will be required to move their tables outside and be at least two meters apart.

Syrian media and opposition sources are reporting that Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from the Golan Heights on targets near Quneitra. Israel did not comment.