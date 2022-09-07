Israel News for 9-7-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 25 terror suspects and seized firearms overnight in an extensive crackdown on terrorist activity throughout the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. A Palestinian who threw an explosive device at troops was shot and killed.

An alleged Israeli strike against the Aleppo International Airport destroyed a weapons depot, damaged the runway and killed 3 and wounded 5. MK Ram Ben Barak, chairman of Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that the attack on Syria’s Aleppo International Airport came as a warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for allowing terrorist activity against Israel to take place in his country’s territory. Syria is allowing Iran to use its civil airports to smuggle in arms and technology to be given to Hezbollah and other Iran backed terror organizations.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited an F-35 fighter jet squadron at an Air Force base in southern Israel on Tuesday and commented, “If Iran continues to try us, it will discover Israel’s long arms and capabilities.” He added, “It’s still too early to know whether we succeeded in thwarting the nuclear deal, but Israel is prepared for any threat and any situation. We will continue to act on all fronts against terrorism and against those who seek to harm us. As agreed between me and President Biden, we have full freedom of action to act as we see fit in order to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threat.” On Monday, Lapid met with a bi-partisan U.S. delegation headed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Menendez in Jerusalem, where he reiterated Israel’s opposition to a new Iran nuclear deal.

Great Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss says she is committed to the Conservative Party’s outlook on Israel, saying, “There is no greater friend to the UK than Israel.” On the campaign trail, she even suggested that she would be open to moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. She has commented that she has many Jewish friends and that her first boss was an Orthodox Jew. She said, “I want to see the scourge of antisemitism eradicated. That means driving it out from our culture, starting with the schools.”