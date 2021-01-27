Israel News for 1-27-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 7,737 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning. The infection rate is at 9.6%. There are currently 1,114 people hospitalized in serious condition and 311 on ventilators. There have been 4,513 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government will meet on Thursday to decide whether to extend the lockdown past January 31.

Over 2.7 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Over 1.3 million have received the second dose.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel and Sudan will finalize a diplomatic deal to normalize relations at a signing ceremony in Washington in the next three months.

Acting U.S. envoy to the UN, Richard Mills, told the UN Security Council that the Biden Administration supports a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and that it will overturn several Trump administration decisions.

He said that Washington would urge Israel and the Palestinians, “to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolition, incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism”.

Mills said the Biden administration intended to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington. He added that Washington steadfastly supported its ally Israel and would continue to push back against any bias toward the country at the United Nations or other international bodies.

IDF corporal Lian Harush, a 22 year old female who came to Israel alone from England to serve in the IDF, managed to stop a terrorist who tried to stab her at a checkpoint near Ariel yesterday. She ducked the blade and then hit the terrorist on the head with the butt of her rifle. Her commander then shot and neutralized the terrorist.