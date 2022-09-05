Israel News for 9-5-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 17 terror suspects in West Bank raids last night. Palestinians attacked troops, resulting in one Palestinian being shot and killed.

Security forces are hunting for a third suspect in the terror attack against a bus carrying IDF soldiers in the Jordan Valley yesterday. The two other terrorists have been arrested. In the attack, armed terrorists blocked the road in the front of the bus with their vehicle and fired at the bus. One soldier was severely wounded and 5 other soldiers and a civilian were lightly wounded.

The terrorists were armed with M-16 rifles, which they received from a terrorist organization along with funding. The third terrorist has been identified as Maher Al-Sayeed – a 50-year-old farmer living in a Palestinian village in the Jordan Valley. He was last arrested three weeks ago when he tried to re-route water from Israeli territory to his agricultural fields, and he is known to have been involved in numerous incidents of illegal activity.

Last night, an improvised explosive device was thrown at an IDF position near the village of Nabi Saleh in Samaria. Four soldiers were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

The IDF has, for the first time, appointed a female officer to command a Home Front Command search and rescue unit. Lt. Col. Yarden Shukron Yifrah, a mother of three, will command the 498th Shahar (Dawn) Battalion, tasked with rescuing civilians in events such as rocket attacks, earthquakes, and other serious incidents and disasters. The battalion, which is also combat trained, has mostly been operating in the West Bank, making arrests, confiscating weapons and securing roads and settlements. According to the IDF, the battalion had foiled at least five terror attacks against civilians in recent months.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has chosen deputy chief of staff General Herzi Halevi as his candidate to become the 23rd chief of staff of the IDF. Halevi, 54, is married with four children. He will have to be approved by a special committee and then by the Cabinet.

Crime reporter Nadal Ijbaria was found critically wounded in his car in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm on Sunday and died shortly afterward in the hospital. For more, click here.

The Globes has an interesting article about the progress made, both economically and diplomatically, as a result of the Abraham Accords, in the 2 years since they were signed. To read the article, click here.