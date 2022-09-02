Israel News for 9-2-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 3 terror suspects in West Bank raids last night. Border Police arrested two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group yesterday afternoon in the town of Al-Yamun near Jenin. There were no Israeli casualties.

The Israel Air Force signed a $927 million purchase order for four Boeing KC-46A refueling tankers, with deliveries due to begin in 2025. The tankers will give Israel the capability to launch airstrikes against Iran.

Syria’s foreign minister Faisal al-Meqdad said that Israel was “playing with fire” following alleged Israeli strikes on an airfield near Damascus and on Aleppo’s international airport on Wednesday. In a letter to the UN security council, the minister confirmed that the airport runway was damaged and put out of commission and that navigation equipment was also destroyed. The UK based Observatory for Human Rights reported that warehouses storing Iranian weapons were hit near the Aleppo airport.

According to the latest election poll published today, Likud would win 30 seats and Yesh Atid 24. At the end of the day, the Likud led right wing block would have 57 seats and the Yesh Atid led center-left block would have 56. That equals no government and big mess.

There’s an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem that has a unique status — making it a lawless area rife with shootings, drugs, arms dealing and rampant crime. To read more about this place, click here.

President Herzog gets busy studying Talmud in a yeshiva as schools begin the new year. To watch video, click here.