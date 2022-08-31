Israel News for 8-31-2022

News Update

Security forces today arrested 3 men in a village near Ramallah, suspected of involvement in several terror shootings. One of the suspects was shot and slightly injured when he tried to flee. Security forces also arrested 6 other terror suspects in West Bank raids. There were no Israeli casualties.

An IDF soldier in the armored brigade was killed last night during a tank exercise in the Golan. The reason for the accident is unknown and under investigation.

Defense Minister Gantz and the Japanese Defense Minister signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology.

The IDF, yesterday, published the names of Palestinian civilians who helped facilitate terrorist rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel during the most recent hostilities between Israel and the Gaza terror groups. For more, click here.

The government has reached an agreement with the teachers’ union that is set to prevent a nationwide strike in schools on September 1. The agreement includes salary increases for experienced teachers as well as those in starting positions. It also requires that educational staff give up six vacation days out of the year.

The families of the 11 Israeli athletes murdered in the 1972 Munich Olympics have decided to lift their boycott of memorial events marking the 50th anniversary of the massacre after reaching a significant breakthrough in talks with the German government on compensation. According to the latest reports, Berlin has agreed to play families 28 million euros, or 1.2 million euros to each of the 23 eligible families. For more, click here.