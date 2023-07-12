Israel News for 7-12-2023

News Update

Tens of thousands of protesters against judicial reform blocked major highways throughout Israel yesterday morning, causing severe traffic jams and gridlock [and making my kids miss camp because the roads were impassable. Protesting is a basic civil right, but disrupting the lives of your fellow citizens is simply inconsiderate and cruel. There are plenty legitimate ways to protest without harming others. Blocking main roads during rush hour is not one of them.] They also cause the international airport to halt flights [and most likely messed up a lot of people’s vacations]. Meanwhile, the Knesset’s Law and Justice committee began its deliberation on a final version of the bill to curb the oversight power of the supreme court over decisions of the executive branch. The bill was approved in its first reading with a 64 to 56 majority late on Monday. Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that the new law with strengthen democracy. For more, click here.

An Afghan citizen who entered Azerbaijan from Iran was arrested by Azerbaijan security services on suspicion of planning an attack against the Israeli embassy in the country, thanks to a tip from the Mossad. For more, click here.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is on a visit to Azerbaijan until Friday. He will meet with the country’s president Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister General Zakir Hasanov, Commander of the National Border Guard General Elchin Guliyev and other senior security officials. Israel’s Defense Ministry released a statement saying, “The purpose of the visit to Azerbaijan is to strengthen the strategic relations between the countries, tighten the political cooperation and expand the security-technological ties between the two countries. In his meetings, the Defense Minister is expected to discuss with his colleagues the ways to strengthen regional stability.”

Fourteen Republican senators, led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, have written a letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, expressing their concerns over the the administration’s policy prohibiting funding Israeli universities located in Judea and Samaria, east Jerusalem and the Golan. The senators accused the administration of implementing an “antisemitic boycott of Israel” and warned that unless the policy is revised promptly, they intend to take action that could impact the confirmation process of new administration appointments. To read the letter, click here.

Fans of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team launched flares at fans of Malta’s Hamrun Spartans during an away game on Tuesday, forcing officials to stop the game for half an hour. Israeli fans claim that local fans shouted anti-semitic slurs, chanted “Palestine, Palestine” and threw objects at them. The game was in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Maccabi Haifa beat the Hamrun Spartans 4-0.