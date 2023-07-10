Israel News for 7-10-2023

News Update

IDF troops at a checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Deir Nizam stopped a suspicious car and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The driver got out and threw a grenade towards the soldiers and then shot at them with a homemade machine gun. The soldiers returned fire, killing the terrorist.

The security cabinet last night discussed saving the Palestinian Authority from collapse, but did not approve any practical measures or concessions to fulfill that objective. For more, click here. Meanwhile, a delegation of three Palestinian Authority ministers visited Jenin yesterday and met with local officials, apparently as part of an effort to reassert PA control over the city.

A developer who leased a large portion of the Armenian Quarter of the Old City has presented to the Jerusalem Municipality a plan for a luxury hotel complex that would encompass 10% to 20% of Armenian land with the potential to tack on “adjacent” properties during the duration of the lease. The plan would require the eviction of residents, businesses, and the Armenians’ seminary hall. Many Armenians are furious with the plan. For more, click here.

Pope Francis has promoted the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 58, to the rank of Cardinal.

The Israeli Esports soccer team is participating in an international tournament in Saudi Arabia, with no restrictions as to displaying their identity or playing the national anthem. For more, click here.