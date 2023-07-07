Israel News for 7-7-2023

News Update

IDF Sgt. Major Shilo Amir, from Kibbutz Meirav, was shot and killed by a terrorist near the settlement of Kedumim yesterday. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorist, a 19-year-old from a village near Ramallah with no prior security violations, was stopped by soldiers who attempted to question him, when he fired at Amir. He attempted to escape but was chased down by troops and killed in a gunfight.

Two terrorists suspected of carrying out a shooting attack earlier this week were killed by security forces in Nablus today. Two Palestinians were injured and 3 arrested.

The Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike on Iranian advanced arms depots in Damascus last night. Syrian air defense systems were not activated.

During the recent Jenin operation, the IDF deployed, for the first time, six new SPIKE FireFly suicide drones. Each drone carries a small amount of explosives and explode precisely and lethally on the target without endangering soldiers. For more, click here.

Israel and the US are reportedly spearheading a plan to create a land route between the UAE and Israel, passing through Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The route would enable the movement of goods by truck, resulting in a cost savings of at least 20% and several days to weeks. For more, click here.

New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu signed an executive order prohibiting the state from investing in or contracting with companies and commercial entities that boycott Israel and its trade partners. New Hampshire is the 37th state to enact regulations against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.