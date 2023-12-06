Israel News for 12-6-2023

News Update

Several missiles were fired at IDF posts near the Lebanon border this morning. IDF planes, tanks and artillery are striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including a command center. Israel apologized for the deaths of 4 Lebanese Army soldiers in the strikes saying that they are not the targets of Israel’s actions.

The Arrow Missile Defense system intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen towards Eilat, over the Red Sea today.

The IDF eliminated the senior commanders of the Northern Gaza brigade including the brigade commander, Ahmed Al-Ghandoor, the deputy brigade commander, Wael Rajab, the commander of the Beit Lahiya Battalion, the Commander of the Central Jabalya Battalion and other senior officers.

The IDF eliminated the top commanders of the Gaza City Brigade, the largest Hamas brigade, including the commander of the Tsabra Battalion, the commander of the Shati Battalion, the commander of the Darj Tapah Battalion, the commander of the Shejaiya Battalion and other senior commanders.

Troops located one of the largest stockpiles of weapons in Gaza, located near a clinic and school. The stockpile contained hundreds of rockets and RPG launchers, long-range rockets aimed at central Israel, drones, ready-to-use explosive devices, anti-tank missiles and grenades.

The IDF released the names of the following soldiers killed in Gaza:

Capt. Yahal Gazit, 24, from the yishuv of Rakefet

Major (res.) Gil Daniels, 34,from Ashdod

Master Sergeant (res.) Matan Demari, 31 years old, from Dimona

Master Sergeant (res.) Ili Eliyahu Cohen, 23 years old, from Beit Nehemiah

Master Sergeant (res.) Yehonatan Malka, 23, from Be’er Sheva.

Security forces arrested 10 terrorists in an overnight operation in Jenin, and located weapons, three bomb laboratories filled with explosives, two underground tunnel shafts, military equipment and ammunition. Several terrorists were wounded in a gunfight after opening fire on troops.

Doctors who examined the released Israeli hostages determined that at least 10 of them, both men and women, were sexually assaulted or abused while in captivity. A group of released hostages that met with the War Cabinet also spoke of the sexual abuse in captivity. For more, click here.

This morning, civilians in Gaza stormed a UNRWA warehouse containing tons of undistributed food and supplies.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution stating that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, 311 to 14.