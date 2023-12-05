Israel News for 12-5-2023

News Update

Rockets were fired at southern and central Israel from Gaza today. A residential building was hit in Ashkelon, injuring 2 elderly women. Several rockets fell in open areas in Beersheba, a rocket fell on a Tel Aviv beach and on a street in Holon.

Several rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon. The IDF responded with strikes against Hezbollah targets.

IDF troops are operating in the area of Jabalya in northern Gaza, attacking and destroying Hamas command centers, tunnels, rockets, weapons depots and eliminating terrorists. Much of the Hamas terror infrastructure has been found embedded within or beneath schools and residential buildings.

The Shin Bet, 551st Brigade reserve forces and Shayetet 13 commandos raided the Hamas General Security headquarters in Jabaliya, where surveillance and control equipment, weapons and maps were found.

IDF forces are also surrounding the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, where the Hamas leadership is thought to be hiding.

The IDF is taking extreme measures to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. At least a third of the people killed in Gaza were terrorists. Civilians also have been killed by Hamas rocket misfires and as a result of being used as human shields by the terrorists.

The names of 5 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza have been released:

Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21 years old from Migdal Oz, 188th Armored Brigade.

Captain Eitan Fisch, 23 years old, from the yishuv of Paduel, 188th Armored Brigade.

Sgt. Tuval Yaakov Tsanani, 20 years old from Kiryat Gat, 188th Armored Brigade.

Captain Yahel Gazit, 24, a 188th Armored Brigade officer, from Rakefet, 188th Armored Brigade.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Gil Daniels, 34, from Ashdod, 261st Infantry Reserve Brigade.

Saudi media reported that explosions were heard in Yemen’s capital last night, assumed to be the result of an Israeli strike.

US officials are saying that Hamas is not releasing the rest of the female hostages because they do not want them to talk about what was, and is being, done to them in captivity and they have witnessed. Testimony from people who witness the atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 continues to be released and publicized. The eye witness accounts of the brutal gang rapes, mutilations and executions of Israeli women are too painful to read or listen too, but they must be heard and shared.

The civilized world must know about these barbaric crimes to understand that Israel has no choice but to completely eliminate the Hamas terrorists from Gaza. There can be no cease-fire until the terrorists are either out of Gaza or in Hell (the latter being preferred). Hamas has made it very clear that they will perpetrate the same barbaric crimes of Oct. 7 again and again. And their next targets will be the women of Western Europe and the US, if Israel does not stop them now.

Israel is fighting not only for its own safety, but for the safety of the entire world. It is truly a battle of good against evil. Good will prevail. It must.

