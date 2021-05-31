Israel News for 5-31-2021

News Update

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that he would be joining Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in his effort to form a unity government. In response, PM Netanyahu said that Bennett defrauded his constituents and was on his way to joining a dangerous left-wing government. Bennett and Yamina second Ayelet Shaked have received thousands of threats via texts and social media. Hundreds demonstrated in front of their homes.

A terrorist who entered from Gaza stabbed a community security officer near the border area last night. According to preliminary details from the incident, a local spotted a suspicious-looking person walking along the highway and reported him to the security personnel. A security officer arrived at the scene and questioned the suspect, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The officer, who was lightly wounded, shot the terrorist and neutralized him.

The United Arab Emirates officially opened its embassy in Tel Aviv yesterday. It is located in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building. Today, Israel and the UAE signed a tax treaty that avoids double taxation and includes other incentives to stimulate business.

Egypt’s intelligence chief met Hamas leaders in Gaza today in an effort to bolster the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. It was the first visit by an Egyptian intelligence chief in 20 years.

Firefighters are fighting multiple wildfires throughout the country today, as a result of extreme hot and dry weather.