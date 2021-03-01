Israel News for 3-1-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 3,089 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, putting the infection rate at 5.9%. There are currently 742 people hospitalized in serious condition, 294 of whom are on ventilators. There have been 5,758 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Despite overnight curfews over the Purim holiday weekend, thousands of Israelis took part in large parties and celebrations.

The PM announced that Israel will extend the current school year until the end of July in order to make up for the studies missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel will begin vaccinating the 130,000 Palestinians workers who work in Israel.

Syrian media reported that Israel launched a missile attack against Iranian-linked targets near Damascus last night.

PM Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion that hit an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman last week. The ship, a vehicle carrier, was traveling from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when the blast occurred on Thursday. The crew was unharmed in the blast, but the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline.

Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah, the new UAE ambassador to Israel, arrived in Israel today for a short visit during which he will meet with the PM and other officials and scout out suitable locations for the embassy and his home. Al Khajah has opened a Twitter account that posts messages in both English and Hebrew. So far he has gained nearly 30,000 followers.