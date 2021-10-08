Israel News for 10-8-2021

News Update

The government issued a warning to all Israeli diplomatic missions abroad to be on alert for potential Iranian threats. This comes after authorities in Cyprus arrested an Azerbaijani national in a suspected hit plot on Israeli businesspeople on the Island.

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Begin National Park between Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh. Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced today that firefighters found evidence on the ground that the fire had been purposely ignited. The fire was sparked from seven locations dozens of meters from one another in areas that are hard to reach. An initial report to the control center of the Jerusalem district stated that a person was seen driving an off-road vehicle while carrying a torch and lighting fires while he drove. A 30 year old woman was arrested on Thursday for possibly starting the fire.

The Social Equality and Energy Ministries have allocated around NIS 1.5 billion for the development of water and sewerage infrastructure in Arab cities and localities, as part of a five-year plan.

A bus in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Ramle was set on fire, in what investigators suspect was a terror attack. Another bus was torched in Ramle last week. Graffiti in Arabic was found on the walls of a Jewish neighborhood saying, “Regiments of the Martyrs of Al Aqsa.” Police are warning of increased tensions and violence in mixed cities.

The committee tasked with approving the appointment of the new head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency received an anonymous letter accusing the candidate of “inappropriate behavior.” To read more, click here.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 2,064 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday. The infection rate is 2.14%. 460 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 183 on ventilators. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,885 people have died of coronavirus.

Israel opened its pavilion at the world’s fair in Dubai yesterday with a big party and festivities.

Western Wall Prayers

For nearly 2,000 years, since the destruction of the Second Temple in 70CE, the Western Wall has served as the primary gathering place for Jews and believers of all faiths to pour out their hearts in prayer to the Almighty. While God listens to our prayers wherever we are, we turn our faces towards the Temple Mount in Jerusalem where our Holy Temple once stood, and will one day soon stand again.

Therefore, it is considered efficacious to pray at the Western Wall. It is also customary to insert a written note with your prayer into the crevices of the Western Wall’s stones.

We will be visiting the Western Wall on a regular basis during the year.

To have us insert your prayer note at the Western Wall, click here.

To have us include the name of your loved one in our prayer for healing at the Western Wall, click here.

Our next journey to Jerusalem will be on Sunday Oct. 10.