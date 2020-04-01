Israel News for 4-1-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronovirus in Israel have risen to 21. There are currently over 5,591 people known to be infected with the virus, 76 of whom are on ventilators. At least 226 patients have recovered.

According to the latest data, while in most Israeli cities the number of coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours have increased by less than 15 cases, in Bnei Brak – a center of ultra-Orthodox Judaism – the number of infected is up by 159 to a total of 730. In Jerusalem the number of new cases over the past 24 hours has risen by 131, bringing the total number to 781. The dramatic rise in cases is likely a result of a lack of social distancing among many members of the ultra-Orthodox community, which included attending schools and yeshivas, synagogues and large weddings and funerals, while the rest of the country had already ceased those activities. The community is implementing social distancing measures now, for the most part, but the damage has, tragically, already been done.

For the first time in the country’s history, more than one million people in Israel – 24.1 percent of the workforce – are currently unemployed. 46% of these are under the age of 35.

The Defense Ministry said that it has converted a missile production facility to mass produce ventilators.

National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov have announced the outline for Israel’s exit strategy once the COVID-19 spread stabilizes, towards the end of April.

At the initial stage the restrictions will be lifted for at least two weeks, following which officials will assess the measures needed going forward. Schools and kindergartens, however, will remain closed for these first two weeks. Young people with no underlying health conditions, or those who have recovered from the virus will be allowed to return to their workplaces. The amount of coronavirus testing is also set to be significantly increased.

Ben-Shabbat said that his policy had four objectives:

1. Curbing the epidemic

2. Improving preparedness for the continued spread of coronavirus

3. Creating proper conditions to lift the current restrictions

4. A careful, slow and gradual forming of a daily routine that would be completely different to what the Israeli public has been accustomed to

Syrian media is reporting that Israeli plans attacked a Syrian military airfield near Homs last night. The Syrians claim to have intercepted several missiles. The airstrikes were reportedly launched from Lebanese airspace. There was no comment from Israel.