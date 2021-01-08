Israel News for 1-8-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 7,597 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There are currently 873 people hospitalized in serious condition and 220 on ventilators. There have been 3,565 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. A tighter nationwide lockdown begins tonight.

Over 1.7 million Israelis have already been vaccinated. PM Netanyahu announced that he signed a new deal with Pfizer that will guarantee Israel a sufficient amount of the vaccine to vaccinate the entire population by March. Israel will provide Pfizer with data on the patients receiving the vaccine. In addition, the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Israel yesterday.

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles struck several targets near Damascus on Wednesday. The targets were reportedly Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases.

Israel’s Attorney General announced that Shas party chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri will be indicted for tax offenses. The AG decided to drop the charges of money laundering, fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice.