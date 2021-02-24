Israel News for 3-10-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 3,055 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, putting the infection rate at 3.3%. There are currently 653 people hospitalized in serious condition, with 215 of those on ventilators. There have been 5,936 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to a new election poll conducted by Channel 13, if elections were held today, Likud would win 29 Knesset seats and Yesh Atid 20 seats. Naftali Bennett’s Yamina would win 11 and Gideon Saar’s New Hope 9. Arab Joint List would get 8, Avigdor Liberman’s Israel Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Shas 6, Labor 6, Religious Zionism 5, Meretz 4, Blue and White 4, Ra’am (Arab) 4. Do the math and you’ll come up with no clear path to the 61 seats required to form a government. Sound familiar? Elections are scheduled for March 23.

PM Netanyahu confirmed, for the first time, that searches for the remains of executed Israeli spy Eli Cohen are underway in Syria. The Russians are reportedly conducting the searches. Cohen was an Egyptian-born Israeli spy best known for his espionage work in the 1960s in Syria, where he became the chief adviser to the Syrian defense minister. His work was instrumental in helping Israel win the Six Day War. He was eventually exposed and captured by Syrian Intelligence in 1965, and sentenced to death and hung in Damascus’ main square.

PM Netanyahu will, for the first time, visit the United Arab Emirates tomorrow, where he will meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.