Israel news summary

Israel News for 5-6-2022

News Update

Two terrorists, armed with a hatchet and knives, attacked people in the city of Elad yesterday, killing 3 men and wounded another 4. The terrorists, both from a village near Jenin, fled. Security forces launched a massive manhunt to capture them.

The murdered victims of the attack were Yonatan Havakuk, 44, Boaz Gol, 49, and Oren Ben Yiftah, 35, all fathers who leave behind 16 orphans. For more, click here.

The attack comes just days after Hamas leader in Gaza Yahyah Sinwar called on Palestinians and Israeli Arabs to carry out attacks against Jews by any means, including axes. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack. The US, UK, France and the EU also condemned the attack, which occurred as Israel celebrated its 74th independence day.

