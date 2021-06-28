Israel News for 6-28-2021

News Update

President Reuven Rivlin will meet with US President Biden today in Washington. Rivlin is on his final trip abroad as Israel’s president and will leave office next week. He is expected to discuss the Iran deal as well as other issues with Biden. Rivlin will also meet with members of Congress.

The US launched air strikes against operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq yesterday. The targets belonged to Iranian backed militias.

After reaching a deal with the government, more than 50 families now living at the outpost town of Evyatar, near Tapuah Junction in Samaria, have agreed to voluntarily evacuate until the defense establishment can verify that the land in question is not privately owned. The deal was reached following negotiations between Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), and settlement leaders, including Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave his blessing to the deal.

In exchange for the voluntary evacuation, which avoided the need for the army to forcefully evict the residents, the government will maintain a presence at the site and has vowed not to demolish the homes and other structures erected at Evyatar. The town will initially be used to house IDF soldiers and then a yeshiva. Residents would be allowed to resettle their homes if the government finds that the land was not privately owned, in which case the town will be officially established. The Defense Ministry has committed to instruct the Civil Administration to complete its surveying of the land in question within the next six months.

The foreign ministry summoned Poland’s ambassador to Israel to express its “great disappointment” with a new Polish bill that would limit World War II property restitution claims. Poland then called in Israel’s charge d’affaires to explain its position.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor will head a state commission of inquiry into the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag B’Omer that killed 45 people and injured more than 100 others. The commission will also include the former mayor of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Mordechai Karelitz, and Maj. Gen. (ret.) Shlomo Yanai.

A 10-person delegation of IDF Home Front Command reservists and Foreign Ministry officials landed in Florida on Sunday morning to assist in the search and rescue efforts at the collapsed 12-story condominium tower in Surfside. The delegation is led by Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, and includes experts in search-and-rescue operations as well as engineers experienced in handling large-scale building collapses. Mexico’s Jewish community also sent a seven-member search-and-rescue team.

The ministerial committee on the coronavirus decided today that it would not impose new measures in order to stop the spread of virus after the latest outbreak. Israel has, however, reimposed the indoor mask wearing mandate.