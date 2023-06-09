Israel News for 6-9-2023

News Update

A Palestinian attempting to assault an IDF soldier and steal his weapon at a checkpoint near Ramallah was shot and killed by troops. The soldier was lightly hurt and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana visited Morocco and spoke before the Moroccan Parliament in Rabat this week. He is the first Speaker of the Knesset to visit a Muslim country. While there he announced Israel’s recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. For more on the visit, click here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that Israel will not be obliged to keep the terms of any nuclear deal made with Iran. This came after a media report that the US and Iran were nearing an interim deal — which the White House later denied.

Infrastructure works have begun on a new neighborhood in the northwest corner of Tel Aviv that will eventually house 50,000 people. The plan has suffered from many delays and construction is still not ready to begin but the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is investing hundreds of millions of shekels in the infrastructure.

Tens of thousands of people participated in a Tel Aviv Pride Parade on Thursday afternoon.