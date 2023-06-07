Israel News for 6-7-2023

News Update

An Israeli driver was wounded when 10 shots were fired at his car as a drove through the village of Huwara yesterday. He managed to drive to an IDF post. On Monday, an IDF soldier was wounded in a ramming attack in Huwara.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited the Philippines this week, the first Israeli foreign minister to do so in 56 years. He met with the Philippines president and foreign minister in Manila and discussed strengthening bilateral relations, as well as exploring new opportunities brought about by the signing of the Abraham Accords. Cohen also presented an initiative to establish a maritime and land transportation route between Asia and Europe through the Middle East and Israel, which would significantly reduce international shipping costs. He also inaugurated the new wing of the Israeli Embassy in Manila and met with representatives of the Jewish community.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia yesterday and discussed a wide range topics including the potential for normalization of relations with Israel, and agreed to continued dialogue on the issue.

During a speech she delivered at the reception at Israel’s Embassy in Washington D.C. dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Israel, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the judicial reform issue and stressed that Israel needs “an independent judiciary”. She also said that the US will continue to build on Israel’s peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, as well as the historic Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, and that the Biden administration will continue to work toward a “two-state solution” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In response to the speech, Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen told an interviewer that Harris did not understand the elements involved in the judicial reforms. For more, click here.