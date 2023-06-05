Israel News for 6-5-2023

News Update

Three IDF soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Egyptian border guard who infiltrated into Israel from Sinai. The terrorist carried a Koran, a knife and six magazines for his rifle. He first attacked an Israeli guard post where he shot and killed Sergeants Lia Ben-Nun, 19, and Ori Izhak Ilouz, 20. IDF troops then hunted down the terrorist and engaged in a shootout, in which Sergeant Ohad Dahan, 20, was killed. The terrorist was shot and killed. An initial investigation found that the Egyptian police officer had planned the attack in detail and entered Israel through an opening in the border fence designated for emergencies. The area is frequently used by drug smugglers, and IDF troops there regularly thwart smuggling attempts. To read more about the details of the incident, click here.

The Egyptian forces deployed along the border with Israel are part of Egypt’s internal security directorate, not the Egyptian military, and are lightly armed with no armored vehicles. The terms of the peace agreement signed with Israel in 1979 stipulate that no military personnel can be deployed to the Sinai except on a narrow strip east of the Suez Canal. Over the past decade, when Egypt requested to bring forces in to combat ISIS forces in northern Sinai, Israel has always consented. For more, click here.