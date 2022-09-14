Israel News for 9-14-2022

News Update

IDF Major Bar Pelah, the deputy commander of the elite Nahal reconnaissance unit, was killed in a shootout with Palestinian terrorists near the security fence north of Jenin last night. The two terrorists were spotted near the barrier and confronted by the IDF unit. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, who then returned fire. Pelah, 30, was killed in the firefight. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Major Bar Pelah, a warrior and a commander, the deputy commander of Nahal, was killed tonight in operational activity and there are no words to console the family, his partner and friends for the loss of their dearest. Bar fought terrorism with every fiber of his being and led his soldiers in his last hour. The operational activity in which he was killed thwarted a major attack and saved human lives. We are all hurting his demise with you.”

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, affiliated with Fatah, claimed responsibility for the overnight attack and released a video of gunmen opening fire at the Jewish settlement of Har Brakha near Nablus. The gunmen were identified by the Palestinians as Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed from the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin. The former was also reportedly a member of the PA’s security apparatus.

Shots were fired at a Defense Ministry tractor working along the West Bank partition fence in the Jenin area on Tuesday, in the same area as the shootout in which Major Pelah was killed.

Defense officials have presented Prime Minister Lapid with more than 70 concrete warnings about imminent terror attacks during the upcoming holiday season. A senior defense official added that security forces will continue making preemptive arrests of terror suspects throughout the holiday season as opposed to previous years in which Israel tried to keep tensions on the ground in check.

Border Police arrested three people on Tuesday suspected of organizing transportation for undocumented Palestinian workers entering Israel. The forces uncovered a fake floor, covering a small chamber where 17 illegal Palestinians were hiding.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have reportedly offered $200 for each new shooting attack against Israelis, as long as a video of the attack is posted on TikTok.

Staff Sgt. Meiran Mizrahi was convicted of reckless manslaughter and sentenced to 26 months in prison by a military court for accidentally shooting his comrade 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Yonatan Granot of the Nahal Brigade on February 23, 2021. Mizrahi received a further two-year suspended sentence, was demoted to the rank of private and ordered to pay Granot’s family NIS 12,000 in compensation. To read more, click here.