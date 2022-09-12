Israel News for 9-12-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 12 terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank. In Jenin, a terror suspect attempted to escape and was shot and killed. Troops came under attack during a raid near Jerusalem and shot and wounded at least 2 of the attackers. No troops were hurt.

Prime Minister Lapid met with German President Steinmeier in Berlin today and thanked him for his support. He also urged Germany to reject a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Mossad Chief David Barnea said today that the Mossad has foiled dozens of Iranian terror plots aimed against Israeli business people, tourists and diplomats. He said, “We captured armed Iranian terrorists in Cyprus and in Turkey, managed to prevent an attack minutes before it was to begin.” He also said, “The talks on a return to the [Iran] deal only empower the regime in its policy of terror. If they are not made to answer for that, they will continue to spread terror around the world, in a manner that provides the leadership with plausible deniability. Even if just a fraction of that money is diverted to terrorism, our challenge and that of the world to fight it will be huge. This is one of the major faults of the deal – as I told American officials during my visit to Washington. The deal will bring Iran closer to a bomb. It may be positive in the short term but not in the long run.

The Spirit of Zionism political alliance, led by Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked and Derekh Eretz chief Yoaz Hendel, split after Hendel said he could not support joining a narrow coalition led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, should one be formed following the November 1 elections. Recent polling showed the alliance was short of the number of Knesset seats needed to pass the electoral threshold. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Jewish Home chairman Yossi Brodny are expected to announce a joint run in the elections.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli rejected Prime Minister Lapid’s request that Labor run on a joint list along with Meretz in the upcoming elections. Both parties are currently very close to falling short of the votes needed to pass the electoral threshold.

The ultra-Orthodox Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah have yet to agree to run in a united block, as they have done in recent elections under the name United Torah Judaism (UTJ). If they run separately, neither might garner enough votes to pass the electoral threshold.

An Israeli woman has been arrested by order of Chief Rabbi David Lau, who heads up the Rabbinical High Court, for refusing for the past 4 years to attend any of the court proceedings related to her accepting a divorce from her husband. Rabbinical Court Administrator Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan said the court had tried to refrain from such an extreme ruling but, “Unfortunately, the woman refused to cooperate and insisted on trapping her husband in a marriage that was only legal on paper. I hope the woman will understand her situation in the coming days and agree to a divorce.” The woman can be held in jail until she agrees to accept the divorce.

India’s economic growth has led to growth in its trade with Israel. It is now Israel’s seventh largest export destination, not including arms exports. India is one of the world’s biggest arms importers, and Israel is second only to Russia in arms sales to it. For more, click here.