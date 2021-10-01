Israel News for 10-1-2021

News Update

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. This was Lapid’s his first visit to Bahrain and the first time the King met publicly with an Israeli minister. Lapid tweeted, “His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship.” The FM also inaugurated Israel’s embassy in Bahrain.

In an operation that began last night, Border Police forces have arrested 694 Palestinians attempting to illegally enter the Old City of Jerusalem from the West Bank. The Palestinians were returned to the West Bank.

Earlier this week, a fire caused by a mysterious explosion damaged a secret Iranian missile facility west of Tehran. At least 2 people died in the fire and one injured.

On Wednesday, a bus collided head on with a taxi in northern Israel. The bus driver, 76-year-old Asher Basson from Kiryat Yam, was killed. He had over 50 moving violations in his lifetime. Four people were killed in the taxi: Moran Ben Eli (35) from the northern town of Maalot and her three children — Dekel Ben Eli (15), Liam Ben Eli (11) and Anael Ben Eli (5). They were laid to rest Thursday at Maalot’s old cemetery. The father Reuven Ben Eli, who was driving the cab, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for treatment. He woke up Thursday morning and was given the bitter news of his family’s passing by doctors.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 4,313 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday, producing a positivity rate of 3.8%. As of Friday morning, 607 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 264 who are in critical condition and 214 of whom are intubated. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,761 people have died of coronavirus. Over 3 and a half million Israelis have already received a 3rd dose of the vaccine. Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said today that Israel is apparently nearing the end of the fourth COVID-19 virus wave that began in late June.

So far this year, 7,800 electric cars were sold and delivered in Israel. More than half of those are Teslas.