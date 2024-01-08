Israel News for 1-8-2024

News Update

Hezbollah said today that one of its commanders, Wissam Hassan Al-Tawil, was killed in a strike in southern Lebanon. Al-Tawil was a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan unit, which aims to infiltrate Israel’s northern border. Hada (a-Tawil) Nasrallah, the borther-in-law of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly also killed in the strike. Israel has reportedly killed over 150 Hezbollah terrorists since Oct. 7.

IDF forces struck numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to rocket and anti-tank fire from Lebanon. Yesterday, a rocket fell in Haifa bay. The attacks from Lebanon are continuing this morning.

According to numerous intelligence sources, Israel reportedly knows the exact location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, but he has surrounded himself with many Israeli hostages, preventing the IDF from striking his hideout. For more, click here.

Security forces arrested 17 terror suspects and confiscated many weapons throughout the West Bank in overnight raids. Over 2,600 terror suspects, including 1,300 Hamas members, have been arrested since the start of the war. Security forces arrested 3 terrorists who shot and killed an Israel Arab driving in Samaria yesterday.

US Secretary of State Blinked is in Israel today. Ahead of his visit, Defense Minister Gallant said that the IDF was switching to phase 3 of the war, which includes smaller, more strategic operations against Hamas. The phase could last a year or more. The objective is still to destroy Hamas and return the hostages.

The Daily Mail has published an articles about 4 Israeli girls still being held hostage in Gaza, with the last photos taken of each of them after they were taken captive on Oct. 7. To read the article, click here.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called for ousting the government saying, “The State of Israel needs a different government, a different prime minister. Yesh Atid will give all of its 24 votes in the Knesset to any move to oust the government, either by election or by forming an alternative government.”