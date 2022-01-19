Israel News for 1-19-2022

News Update

An Israeli delegation has reportedly landed in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum today.

Thousands of protesters gathered in dozens of locations across the country last night to protest government policies. Opposition lawmakers took part in some of the gatherings, protesting under the slogan “Israel is in danger — we want a Jewish state.” Organizers said they were protesting against “the loss of Zionist values, legal persecution and the danger to the Jewish identity of the State of Israel.”

The Health Ministry reported 71,593 new covid cases on Tuesday. The actual number of new cases is assumed to be much higher, closer to 200,000. Hospitals are treating 526 patients in serious condition. The government is discussing whether to abolish the “Green Pass” requirement for public venues, since the Omicron variant is infecting vaccinated people as much as those unvaccinated. Health officials are also considering scrapping isolation requirements for children who were exposed to a carrier but remained asymptomatic.

Another winter storm is hitting Israel thru Thursday. Snow fell in the Golan last night. There could be a dusting in Jerusalem. The rest of the north and center of the country will have to settle for some rainfall and heavy winds. The Water Authority said the water level in the Sea of Galilee had risen by 1.5 centimeters since Tuesday and now stands at 209.56 meters below sea level, 76 centimeters below full capacity.